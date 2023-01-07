proud-mom-kim-kardashian-cheers-north-west-on-at-her-basketball-game-with-son-saint,-7,

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, 42, proudly cheered on her daughter North West, 9, at a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star rocked a white graphic crop top and roomy gay pants as she cheered on the athlete and clapped in the crowd. She was joined by others, including her son Saint West, 7, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and has a long braid in her hair as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian with Saint and North after the basketball game. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

In addition to being photographed sitting down during the game, Kim was photographed leaving the location along with North, who wore her gray and black basketball uniform and black sneakers. Saint and Penelope were also slightly behind them and wore their own stylish outfits, including a black puffer coat over a black graphic tee, black shorts, and black slip-on shoes for him, and an oversized black tee and black pants for her.

Kim, Saint, and Penelope at the game. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Before Kim’s latest appearance at North’s game, she made headlines for dancing to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, whom she had a public feud with in the past, in a video with North. The doting mom could be seen in the background as North appeared right in front of the camera, in the TikTok clip. They both wore white and black outfits, including a white hoodie for North and a white zip-up top over a black crop top and black leggings for Kim.

Kim walking outside the location of the game,