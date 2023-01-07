Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers North West On At Her Basketball Game With Son Saint, 7,

January 7, 2023
proud-mom-kim-kardashian-cheers-north-west-on-at-her-basketball-game-with-son-saint,-7,
Written by
0

View gallery

Kim Kardashian takes North for ice cream Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5003783 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting Mother Kim Kardashian proves to be 'Mom Goals' as she goes all out showing support her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles. North and Saint hold onto Kim as they make their way through the crowd after the game. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim Kardashian arrive's at North's Basketball Game on her birthday in Calabasas Ca. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA909983_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, proudly cheered on her daughter North West, 9, at a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star rocked a white graphic crop top and roomy gay pants as she cheered on the athlete and clapped in the crowd. She was joined by others, including her son Saint West, 7, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and has a long braid in her hair as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian, KidsKim Kardashian with Saint and North after the basketball game. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

In addition to being photographed sitting down during the game, Kim was photographed leaving the location along with North, who wore her gray and black basketball uniform and black sneakers. Saint and Penelope were also slightly behind them and wore their own stylish outfits, including a black puffer coat over a black graphic tee, black shorts, and black slip-on shoes for him, and an oversized black tee and black pants for her.

Kim Kardashian, Penelope DisickKim, Saint, and Penelope at the game. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Before Kim’s latest appearance at North’s game, she made headlines for dancing to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, whom she had a public feud with in the past, in a video with North. The doting mom could be seen in the background as North appeared right in front of the camera, in the TikTok clip. They both wore white and black outfits, including a white hoodie for North and a white zip-up top over a black crop top and black leggings for Kim.

Kim KardashianKim walking outside the location of the game,  » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

gwen-stefani-rocks-diamond-band-on-wedding-finger-sparking-rumors-she-wed-blake-shelton

Gwen Stefani Rocks Diamond Band On Wedding Finger Sparking Rumors She Wed Blake Shelton

June 13, 2021
‘sister-wives’-janelle-brown-reveals-daughter,-17,-is-why-she-didn’t-move-back-to-coyote-pass

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

July 11, 2022

A Conversation with TV Host Darriel Roy

March 11, 2022