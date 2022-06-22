Menu
Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Bodysuit Outside Her Hotel With Sons Saint & Psalm: Photos

June 21, 2022
Image Credit: T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Nobody rocks a bodysuit quite like SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian! The reality TV icon and entrepreneur, 41, showed off her famous curves in a form fitting black bodysuit while leaving her New York hotel, on her way to visit Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Still rocking her blonde bombshell look from her Met Gala appearance in May, Kim finished the look with a killer pair of sunglasses, silver purse, and matching built-in stiletto boots. She went for a beautifully natural makeup look. On each arm were two of her kids with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Kim Kardashian, Saint and Psalm WestKim Kardashian appears with her sons Saint and Psalm on June 21, 2022 in New York. (T.JACKSON/BACKGRID)

Saint wore a red Yankees ball cap and finished his casually cool look with a flannel jacket, while Psalm wore an identical Yankees cap in green and a camo print jacket with matching sneakers. Kim’s latest bodysuit is yet more proof that she reigns supreme with the daring fashion choice. She’s been seen wearing a mesh bodysuit, a black leather catsuit, and even a bubblegum pink thong bodysuit – and that’s just a few she’s worn within the last year.

The appearance comes as her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, heats up. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in June that the adorable and inseparable couple is discussing the next logical step in their relationship. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other,

