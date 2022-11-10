Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Kardashians’: Kim Admits Witnessing ‘Stressful’ Blac Chyna Trial Was The ‘Best Law School’ Practice

November 10, 2022
‘kardashians’:-kim-admits-witnessing-‘stressful’-blac-chyna-trial-was-the-‘best-law-school’-practice
Written by
0

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim Kardashian LACMA Art+Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Nov 2022

New York, NY - Kim Kardashian draws a media frenzy as the reality star hops out of her ride and arrives at Zero Bond for a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian was in the middle of an intense workout session for the 2022 Met Gala when she got news that it was time for closing arguments in her family’s court case against Blac Chyna on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians. Chyna, who has a daughter with Rob Kardashian, sued Kim, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for defamation and interference with a contract, claiming that they were the reason a second season of Rob & Chyna never aired on E! However, Rob and Blac had split before filming their second season, which was the KarJenner’s defense in the case.

Despite needing to slim down to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met, Kim put her workout on hold to attend closing arguments. “I need to be there, obviously as a defendant of the case, but also as an aspiring attorney,” Kim explained. “I need to see the closing arguments and see how they piece it all together. This is the first real trial that I’ve seen, which is the best law school you could imagine.”

kim kardashian blac chynaKim Kardashian and Blac Chyna. ( Matt Baron/BEI/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

This episode was filmed at the end of April 2022, after Kim had passed the Baby Bar exam and was continuing her law school journey. “I’ve been taking notes during this trial,” she admitted. “It was so interesting to see that you have to follow the proper process in order to get evidence submitted.

