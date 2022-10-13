‘the-kardashians’:-kim-says-she-was-‘blindsided’-by-backlash-over-comments-about-work-ethic

View gallery

Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews

The Kardashians cameras were with Kim Kardashian when she began seeing major backlash to an interview she and her family did with Variety, which was published at the beginning of March 2022. In the interview, Kim was asked what her advice would be for women who want to go into business. She responded, “I have the best advice for women in business — get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kim was criticized on social media for her blanket statement about women’s work ethic, and she felt the heat afterward.

“When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement towards all women, as if I didn’t think all women work hard and respect the work they do,” Kim explained on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians. “I see it every single day. The most important people who have shaped my life and career and helped me get where I am today are all women. So I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I am so sorry.”

While chatting with her mom, Kris Jenner, Kim questioned whether or not she should release a statement to clarify what she meant in the interview. Kris told her to sleep on it before making a decision. Then, Kim shared her frustrations with Khloe Kardashian. “It just never ends. Will it end?” she asked, to which Khloe responded,

» Read Full Article