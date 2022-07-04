khloe-kardashian-twins-with-daughter-true,-4,-in-pink-dresses-at-her-38th-birthday-party:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian turned 38 this June! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated the milestone by taking to her official Instagram account a few days later. There, she posted some cute snapshots with her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

In the stunning photos, which can be found here, Khloe rocked a form fitting short baby pink rubber gown and matching pointed heels. She wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe inspired long blonde wavy bob while she adorned a neutral pointed manicure. Meanwhile, True looked like a princess in a sparkly dark pink dress and white sneakers. “Happy Birthday Khloe” the elaborate balloons spelled out in the background.

“Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love,” Khloe captioned the post, followed by a smiling heart emoji. “I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them” she added.

The post comes a few weeks after Khloe, True, her mother Kris, and her ex Tristan Thompson were spotted outside together before Father’s Day. There. Khloe stunned in a long slinky black summer dress with spaghetti straps. She also adorned chunky white sneakers, minimalist gold jewelry, and had her blonde hair in a pin straight style that reached her shoulders.

The outing came as somewhat a surprise,

