khloe-kardashian-&-tristan-thompson’s-relationship-status-now-that-she’s-seeing-someone-new

View gallery

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Now that Khloe Kardashian, 37, is interested in dating again, fans can’t help but wonder what her relationship is like with her ex and father of her one child, Tristan Thompson, 31. According to an insider, she has completely moved on from Tristan, who cheated on her not once but twice, even fathering a baby with another woman when they were together. “Despite everything that went down between Khloe and Tristan on a romantic level, she will always have love for him as the father of her daughter,” a source close to the KarJenners EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Khloe has been hurt by Tristan before, but she’s moved on from the past and just wants to focus on positivity and doing what’s best for her and True,” the source continued. “It was important for Khloe to have True celebrate Father’s Day with her dad, and it will always be important to Khloe to cultivate that bond they have with each other. She has no hard feelings about Tristan and this weekend was all about True and her dad.”

Khloe and Tristan were photographed spending time with their daughter and Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, on June 18, and HL‘s insider also gave some insight into their reunion that occurred on Father’s Day itself. “Khloe and True celebrated Father’s Day with Tristan this past weekend along with several other family members. They had a nice relaxing day, took True to her dance [recital], and then went out for lunch and just spent the day as a family together,” they divulged.

» Read Full Article