Celebrities / Celebrity News

Tristan Thompson Reunited With Khloe Kardashian, True & Kris Jenner For Pre Father’s Day Lunch: Photos

June 18, 2022
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson exit with Kris Jenner after a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson appeared to put their past behind them for their daughter True right before father’s day. On June 18, the former couple and their baby girl were seen taking a stroll outside, accompanied by matriarch Kris Jenner.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson on June 18, 2022Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and True Thompson on June 18, 2022 (BACKGRID)

In the photos, Khloe stunned in a slinky long black dress with spaghetti straps. She also wore a long pin straight blonde bob that reached her shoulders, and blocked the sun with some dark square shades. Meanwhile, Kris adorned an all black getup with large silver hoop earrings. Tristan held his daughter in one arm while Khloe trotted along his side.

Kris Jenner Tristan Thompson June 18, 2022Kris Jenner and Tristian Thompson on June 18, 2022 (BACKGRID)

Khloe and NBA player Tristan started dating in 2016, and she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018. The couple officially split in 2019 following rumors that Tristan cheated with Kylie Jenner‘s friend Jordyn Woods. They briefly got back together in 2021 while co-parenting True, but this was short lived. It was later revealed that Tristan fathered another baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols while Khloe and Tristan were officially together.

Khloe revealed that she found out about the paternity scandal online when her sister Kim saw the news and informed her. “I found out with the rest of the world, which is like the most offensive,” Khloe said on an episode of a Podcast titled Not Skinny But Not Fat.

