Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Awkward Run-In At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos

September 11, 2022
khloe-kardashian-&-tristan-thompson-have-awkward-run-in-at-beyonce’s-41st-birthday-party:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Bel Air, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving Beyonce's 41st birthday party held at a private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bel Air, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving Beyonce's 41st birthday party held at a private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bel Air, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen leaving Beyonce's 41st birthday party held at a private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Maciel / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both in attendance at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, making for a potentially awkward run-in! The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, didn’t arrive together but were both photographed arriving for the disco themed affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Good American founder was glowing as she stepped out of a vehicle before heading into the venue, sporting what appeared to be a sparkling silver gown. She continued to embrace the disco aesthetic (the theme of the party) with her blonde curly hair that was giving serious ’70s vibes.

Khloe Kardashian arrives to Beyonce’s birthday party in LA on Sept. 10. (Maciel / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Tristan wore a bright yellow tie dye shirt and black pants, leaving the button down slightly undone to show off his chest tattoo and flashy diamond chain necklace. The Canadian-born athlete also added sunglasses to his ensemble.

Tristan Thompson was also in attendance at the birthday party. (Maciel / BACKGRID)

Khloe and Tristan just welcomed their second child via surrogate, a son, on Aug. 5 — months after they split once again. Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate in Nov. 2021 after the two reconciled following a dramatic scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019 — but their latest romantic tryst was brief after the Toronto native once again cheated.

Last December, court documents revealed that Tristan had conceived another child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kim-kardashian-reveals-she-re-wore-a-2011-d&g-dress-for-kourtney’s-wedding:-before-&-after-photos

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Re-Wore A 2011 D&G Dress For Kourtney’s Wedding: Before & After Photos

May 28, 2022
wendy-williams-walks-&-holds-hands-with-son-kevin,-21,-amid-health-struggles-–-rare-photos

Wendy Williams Walks & Holds Hands With Son Kevin, 21, Amid Health Struggles – Rare Photos

December 14, 2021
erika-jayne-accused-of-being-“frontwoman”-for-“criminal-enterprise”-in-$50-million-lawsuit

Erika Jayne Accused of Being “Frontwoman” for “Criminal Enterprise” in $50 Million Lawsuit

April 5, 2022