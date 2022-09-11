khloe-kardashian-&-tristan-thompson-have-awkward-run-in-at-beyonce’s-41st-birthday-party:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Maciel / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both in attendance at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, making for a potentially awkward run-in! The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, didn’t arrive together but were both photographed arriving for the disco themed affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Good American founder was glowing as she stepped out of a vehicle before heading into the venue, sporting what appeared to be a sparkling silver gown. She continued to embrace the disco aesthetic (the theme of the party) with her blonde curly hair that was giving serious ’70s vibes.

Khloe Kardashian arrives to Beyonce’s birthday party in LA on Sept. 10. (Maciel / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Tristan wore a bright yellow tie dye shirt and black pants, leaving the button down slightly undone to show off his chest tattoo and flashy diamond chain necklace. The Canadian-born athlete also added sunglasses to his ensemble.

Tristan Thompson was also in attendance at the birthday party. (Maciel / BACKGRID)

Khloe and Tristan just welcomed their second child via surrogate, a son, on Aug. 5 — months after they split once again. Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate in Nov. 2021 after the two reconciled following a dramatic scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019 — but their latest romantic tryst was brief after the Toronto native once again cheated.

Last December, court documents revealed that Tristan had conceived another child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols.

