Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson, 4, Pushes Baby Brother’s Stroller In Cute Photo

November 7, 2022
khloe-kardashian’s-daughter-true-thompson,-4,-pushes-baby-brother’s-stroller-in-cute-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian dresses sexy as she meets with her daughter True for gymnastic class wearing a revealing black top with distressed denim and heels.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Backgrid

True Thompson is the cutest big sister in a new photo shared by Khloe Kardashian! In the photo the 38-year-old mother of two shared on Nov. 6, seen below, 4-year-old True pushed her 3-month-old little brother — whose name has yet to be revealed — in his stroller. True looked as adorable as ever in a gray romper and colorful combat boots. She faced away from the camera with the stroller, so her little brother could not be seen.

This was the second glimpse of Khloe’s kids fans got to see within a week, as the Good American founder took to Instagram to share some photos of her family’s Halloweekend festivities on Oct. 30. The first photo she posted showed her firstborn dressed as Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks and holding her brother, who was dressed as Tigger from Winnie-the-Pooh. A second image showed the little one’s foot, which donned a neutral-colored Nike sneaker.

As fans know, True became a big sister in July when Khloe’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. The boy is the second child of Khloe and her basketball player ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31. The newest addition to Khloe’s family came less than a year after the news of Tristan’s infidelity came out, including the fact that he fathered a child with another woman while with Khloe and knew about it when he and Khloe conceived for the second time.

Khloe has full legal custody of her baby boy,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

after-show-–-shingle-mountain

After Show – Shingle Mountain

February 21, 2021
shop-amanda-kloot's-fitness-must-haves-from-amazon

Shop Amanda Kloot's Fitness Must-Haves from Amazon

February 27, 2021
Kayleigh-Paige Rees

Kayleigh-Paige Rees set to star in coming-of-age drama Faulty Roots

August 11, 2020