khloe-kardashian’s-daughter-true-thompson,-4,-pushes-baby-brother’s-stroller-in-cute-photo

Image Credit: Backgrid

True Thompson is the cutest big sister in a new photo shared by Khloe Kardashian! In the photo the 38-year-old mother of two shared on Nov. 6, seen below, 4-year-old True pushed her 3-month-old little brother — whose name has yet to be revealed — in his stroller. True looked as adorable as ever in a gray romper and colorful combat boots. She faced away from the camera with the stroller, so her little brother could not be seen.

This was the second glimpse of Khloe’s kids fans got to see within a week, as the Good American founder took to Instagram to share some photos of her family’s Halloweekend festivities on Oct. 30. The first photo she posted showed her firstborn dressed as Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks and holding her brother, who was dressed as Tigger from Winnie-the-Pooh. A second image showed the little one’s foot, which donned a neutral-colored Nike sneaker.

As fans know, True became a big sister in July when Khloe’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. The boy is the second child of Khloe and her basketball player ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31. The newest addition to Khloe’s family came less than a year after the news of Tristan’s infidelity came out, including the fact that he fathered a child with another woman while with Khloe and knew about it when he and Khloe conceived for the second time.

Khloe has full legal custody of her baby boy,

