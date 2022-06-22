Menu
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Blue Crop Top & Leggings As She Starts Dating Again

June 22, 2022
Khloe Kardashian, 37, is working on her fitness! The Good American founder posted to her Instagram Story from the inside of an impressive-looking gym on June 21 wearing an adorable athleisurewear ensemble of baby blue leggings and a matching crop top. White socks that reached her mid-calf and white sneakers completed her sporty look. She had a pal with her at the gym, too: An adorable gray cat with a pink-rhinestone collar. “How’s my little workout buddy?” Khloe asked the sweet feline as she pet it with her French-manicured nails.

Khloe’s gym video came the same day as reports that she was “casually dating” someone surfaced. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim [Kardashian] hooked her up with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc., and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

The report came just two days after Khloe denied a rumor that she was dating a new NBA player. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented under a post by a fan account claiming they hope the rumor is true. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Khloe is the mother of 4-year-old True,

