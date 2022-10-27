khloe-kardashian-reveals-whether-she-wants-more-kids-after-2nd-baby-with-tristan

View gallery

Khloe Kardashian opened up about having her second child through surrogacy during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 27. Khloe, 38, spoke about being glad about having both a boy and a girl, but she also told host Kelly Clarkson whether she plans on having any more little ones, after welcoming her son in July.

Kelly, who is also a mother to a son and daughter, asked Khloe if she was also “excited” to have “one of both,” and Khloe agreed, but she also revealed that she doesn’t think that she’ll have anymore kids after her son. “I [have] one of both, and I think I’m good. Shop is closed. Yes, one of each,” she said.

Besides speaking about whether she had plans for more kids, she also opened up about surrogacy, and how “amazing” the process was. She credited her older sister Kim Kardashian with helping her decide to go the surrogacy route. “It’s such a blessing that we have this. My sister Kim had two babies through surrogacy. She had two that she carried on her own, and the last two were through surrogacy. If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don’t think I would’ve been as comfortable. I wouldn’t have been aware. I watched her go through her journey and I’m just so grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey,” she said.

Despite crediting the SKIMS founder with inspiring her to explore surrogacy, Khloe did say that her experience was “different” from her sister’s,

