khloe-kardashian-and-365-days-actor-michele-morrone-spend-time-together-in-milan

Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian is living her best single life as a mom of two, following the birth of her son with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star sparked romance rumors with Italian actor Michele Morrone after the two were spotted together Sept. 24 during and after Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show, where the designers and her sister Kim Kardashian debuted their new collection together.

At the event, Khloe and Michele, who appeared in Netflix’s 2020 Polish erotic thriller 365 Days and its 2022 sequel, sat next to each other, near Kim’s kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, and mom Kris Jenner.

As seen in a photo the actor posted on his Instagram Story, he and Khloe later got cozy backstage. He wrapped his arm around her and appeared to whisper in her ear. The pic went viral, as did another video shared by fans, which shows the two dancing closely at an after-party.

E! News has reached out to the star’s reps comment and has not heard back. As of Sept. 25, neither Khloe, 38, nor Michele, 31, follows one another on Instagram.

If the pair are not platonic, the actor would be the second man romantically linked to Khloe since she and Tristan broke up last year. This past June, E! News confirmed the reality star had begun dating a private equity investor, whose name was never made public. The pair’s romance later “fizzled out,

