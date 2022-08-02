Menu
Kevin Costner Endorses Liz Cheney For Republican House Rep. In Wyoming After Jan. 6 Blowback

August 2, 2022
Kevin Costner - YellowstoneDeadline Contenders Emmy Event, Portraits, Paramount Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Apr 2019

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, 56, officially has the support of Kevin Costner, 67, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections this November. Liz, who is running for a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but is facing tough competition from a Donald Trump-backed challenger, tweeted out Kevin’s endorsement on August 1.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll

— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

In the photo, the actor wore an “I’m For Liz Cheney” white T-shirt on the set of his hit television series Yellowstone, which films in Montana. Kevin, who also wore a black cowboy hat, black sunglasses, and light blue jeans, had a big smile on his face while fearlessly supporting Liz’s reelection bid.

Liz, who is a harsh critic of former president Donald Trump and serves on the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, praised Kevin for backing her campaign. “Real men put country over party,” the Republican congresswoman wrote alongside the tweet.

Kevin Costner; Liz CheneyKevin Costner; Liz Cheney (Photo: Belen DIaz/DYDPPA/J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock)

On November 8, Liz will face off against fellow Republican Harriet Hageman, 59, to elect the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district. Early polling has Liz trailing behind Harriet by over 20 points in the race thanks to pro-Trump Republicans who are unhappy that Liz has gone against the former president. Liz is one of many people who say that Trump was responsible for the insurrection by spreading lies about the 2020 election,

