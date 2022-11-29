‘bachelor’-alum-kendall-long-engaged-to-boyfriend-mitch-sage:-‘heck-yes’

View gallery

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

She said yes! Kendall Long announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Mitch Sage with a series of photos on her Instagram on Tuesday, November 29. The Bachelor alum, 31, looked over the moon as Mitch proposed, and she had so many sweet things to say about her future husband in a caption, accompanying the super cute photo series. “We’re engaged,” she wrote with a diamond ring and sparkle emojis. “It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch.”

Kendall sported a long-sleeved, bright red dress and white sandals as Mitch got one knee by a pool. The aerospace engineer matched his now-fiancée with a red plaid shirt and charcoal jeans. In the photos, Kendall sat on his knee and kissed him. She also posed with some of her loved ones who were also there for the engagement by the pool. She also showed off the diamond ring in another shot.

As the Bachelor In Paradise star continued, she spoke about how excited she was for their next adventure, which will include the couple moving to Germany, as she indicated by including the country’s flag in the caption. “I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country,” she wrote.

Kendall Long announced that she and her boyfriend just got engaged with a series of photos. (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Kendall closed out her caption by speaking about how much she loves her fiancé and how excited she is to marry him.

» Read Full Article