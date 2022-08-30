Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner Lounges On The Beach In A Bikini: Photos

August 30, 2022
kendall-jenner-lounges-on-the-beach-in-a-bikini:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kendall Jenner takes a dip in the pool in the hot sun as she relaxes pool side with Fai Khadra at her luxury hotel in Miami. The model showed off her toned body as she got ready to go into the refreshing water as Fai sat in a sunlounger next to her as they enjoyed some time chatting. Pictured: kendall jenner Ref: SPL5133527 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is making the most of summer’s last days! The supermodel, 26, was seen in a stunning new Instagram post rocking a classic string bikini as she settled into a lounge chair to soak in the sun and waves at an expansive beach. In the two uncaptioned black and white photos, posted to Kendall’s account on August 30, Kendall wore her hair long and wore a sleek pair of sunglasses to complete the carefree look.

The model’s 255 million viewers were there for the pics and took to the comments section to react. While many fans simply responded with rows of fire emojis or red hearts, others reached out with words of praise for Kendall. “Queen!” commented more than one follower. “LOVE YOU SO SO SO MUCH,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Amazinggg.”

Kendall’s wrapping up what has been a very busy summer. She’s been seen bonding with boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, as they left Catch restaurant in Los Angeles, following a highly publicized late June split before reuniting. And she’s been seen out and about promoting her tequila brand 818 with sizzling photos and a star-studded party held at Soho House in Malibu — on August 18, of course. So, it certainly appears that everything is coming together in the model’s favor.

Kendall and Devin, it seems, were always destined to reunite. And now that the reality TV beauty and her beau are back on, it seems Devin is making quite an effort to keep it that way. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in July.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

top-chef-all-stars-la.-week-7:-who-was-eliminated?

Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 7: Who Was Eliminated?

May 1, 2020
kim-kardashian-&-pete-davidson-stick-out-tongues-before-steamy-kiss:-watch

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Stick Out Tongues Before Steamy Kiss: Watch

May 29, 2022
kim-kardashian-&-pete-davidson-don’t-want-to-date-anyone-else-—-their-status-revealed

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Don’t Want To Date Anyone Else — Their Status Revealed

November 19, 2021