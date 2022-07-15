Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner Enjoys A Tropical Vacation While Rocking A Variety Of Bikinis

July 15, 2022
kendall-jenner-enjoys-a-tropical-vacation-while-rocking-a-variety-of-bikinis
Written by
0

View gallery

Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Savio / MEGA

Fans of Kendall Jenner got a treat on Thursday (July 14) when the 26-year-old model posted a series of photos and videos from a recent getaway. Starting with a picture of her posing against a tropical sunset, the Instagram gallery also included a shot of her Jeep Rubicon with the lush mountains in the background, a cooler full of Modelo and her 818 Tequila, a gorgeous waterfall, and – most importantly – her outfits for this retreat. Kendall flaunted her fit figure in a set of barely-there bikinis in a trio of slides.

First, she lounged alongside the pregnant Lauren Perez on a boat, with Kendall wearing a multi-colored two-piece. In a second slide, the Kardashians star modeled a red-and-white floral bikini while wearing a white cap. She seemed to enjoy how cute she looked, judging by the bounce in her hips. In a second video, Kendall – wearing another bikini – steps out of the waves after taking a dip in the tropical waters.

Her vacation photos earned high praise from her fans. “Bawdy,” wrote Malika Haqq. “cutie pie loverz,” added Jesse Jo Stark. “This is quite possibly the most beautiful post I have ever seen,” added another fan. The rest of the comments were similar, with some leaving heart emojis, and others writing things like, “The most beautiful ever.”

(Savio / MEGA)

Kendall’s holiday comes roughly a month after she and Devin Booker called it quits. Initial reports claimed that Kendall felt like she and the Phoenix Suns player were “on different paths,” and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she thought “he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Phaedra Parks Gives Her Support To NeNe Dating Again

October 13, 2021

Bryce Johnson Steps Into The Paranormal World With The ‘Bigfoot Collectors Club’

October 22, 2019
dolphins-star-shares-racist-message-after-loss

Dolphins Star Shares Racist Message After Loss

October 19, 2021