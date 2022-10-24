kendall-jenner-is-joined-by-dad-caitlyn-for-bf-devin-booker’s-basketball-game:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Damian Avitia / London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner and her dad Caitlyn both cheered on the reality star’s boyfriend Devin Booker at the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, October 23. The father, 72, and daughter, 26, sat on the sidelines to enjoy the game, where Devin, 25, and his team defeated the Clippers. Caitlyn and Kendall looked like they had fun together as they had some snacks and watched the game.

Kendall and Caitlyn buy candy bars together outside the game. (Damian Avitia / London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Kendall stunned in a puffy orange jacket and leather pants as she went to support her beau. She carried a simple black purse and wore her hair in a tight bun for the game. Caitlyn rocked a black top and light blue jeans, plus some comfy-looking sneakers for the game. Just like her daughter, the former athlete carried a black purse with her. The two ladies both chilled up in the stands, enjoying some popcorn in some of the photos together, per DailyMail.

Aside from enjoying the game, Caitlyn and Kendall were also seen outside the game buying chocolate from a child who was selling candy bars outside the arena. Both women spoke to the young entrepreneur along with another friend who paid him for the sweets. Kendall had a huge smile on and clearly thought the young boy was adorable.

The father and daughter looked like they had a great time bonding at the game. » Read Full Article