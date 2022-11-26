Menu
Spencer Grammer Gushes Over Working With Dad Kelsey In Holiday Movie: He’s ‘Such A Great Influence’ (Exclusive)

November 26, 2022
Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up for their first true onscreen collaboration in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Spencer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the holiday film, and she said it’s just the “beginning of many other projects down the line” for her and her father.

Spencer Kelsey GrammerSpencer and Kelsey Grammer star in a new Lifetime movie together. (Lifetime)

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve follows Brian Conway, a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have suffered. His relationship with his daughter, Michelle, is strained, and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. When Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives Brian 12 chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life while finding the true meaning of Christmas.

Spencer revealed that working with her father was a joyful experience. “I think it’s because my father has been such a great influence in my life and really taught me about the business, and we’ve always been kind of a vaudevillian family,” Spencer said. “My mom is also a dancer and was a dancer on Broadway. That’s how my parents met, so performing was always the place that was really easy. You leave all of your personal stuff at the door and you come in and you work. It’s always been a sacred space, so we both treat it that way. It was super fun. We had a blast. We worked really well together.”

