Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat

August 3, 2022
kelsea-ballerini-hits-the-cma-fest-stage-in-sexy-jumpsuit-&-sparkly-cowgirl-hat
Written by
0

View gallery

CMA FEST - ABC’s

CMA FEST - “CMA Fest,” the music event of summer, led by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, celebrates its grand return, bringing the top music acts together on one stage for three full hours of can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, at 8/7c on ABC. (ABC/Connie Chornuk) CARRIE UNDERWOOD

CMA FEST - “CMA Fest,” the music event of summer, led by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, celebrates its grand return, bringing the top music acts together on one stage for three full hours of can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, at 8/7c on ABC. (ABC/Connie Chornuk) KELSEA BALLERINI

Image Credit: ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.

kelsea balleriniKelsea Ballerini takes the stage at CMA Fest. (ABC/Connie Chornuk)nce phot

The televised portion of Kelsea’s performance included her latest single, “HEARTFIRST,” as well as a rendition of her No. 1 hit, “Half of My Hometown.” Although the latter song features Kenny Chesney on the song’s album version, Kelsea took it on solo as she wowed the massive crowd at Nissan Stadium. Those in attendance also got to see Kelsea sing “Miss Me More,” “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” “Yeah Boy,” “I Quit Drinking,” “Homecoming Queen,” “Peter Pan,” and “Hole in the Bottle.”

Kelsea released her third studio album, Kelsea, in March 2020 amidst the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While in lockdown, she recorded stripped down version of all the songs, which led to the release of Ballerini that September. Since then, Kelsea has been hard at work at new music. She dropped “HEARTFIRST,” the first single from her fourth album, in April 2022. After letting the song marinate with fans for a few months, Kelsea confirmed that the album, 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

mariah-carey-reveals-if-she’s-written-about-eminem-fling-in-her-new-memoir-in-candid-new-interview

Mariah Carey Reveals If She’s Written About Eminem Fling In Her New Memoir In Candid New Interview

August 31, 2020
guess-who-this-giggling-guy-turned-into!

Guess Who This Giggling Guy Turned Into!

October 1, 2020

Heidi Klum Launches Swim Collection at Bloomingdales

November 17, 2016