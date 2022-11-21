keke-palmer-addresses-‘sister-act-3’-casting-rumors-&-if-she’s-really-involved-(exclusive)

View gallery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sister Act 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming films. Ever since star Whoopi Goldberg named Keke Palmer as one of her dream cast members, everyone has just assumed Keke is part of the third film. It’s even on her IMDb page! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Keke about what’s going on with her and Sister Act 3.

“I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” Keke said while discussing her partnership with Doritos for its Big “Dip” Campaign about its new line of Doritos-flavored dips and Big Dip Energy giveaway. I’m gonna go with this because I’m definitely cast in Sister Act 3 — they even have it on IMDb at this point. It’s real. So I mean, they haven’t given me the contract, honey, but I will do it for free at this point. [IMDB] did set us all up because I looked at it myself and said, ‘when do I start filming?’”

Keke Palmer at the Met Gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Whoopi revealed back in October 2022 on Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, that her top picks for Sister Act 3 cast members were Keke, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj. “I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” The View host said.

Keke admitted to HollywoodLife that she needed to get in touch with Whoopi soon for an entirely different reason.

