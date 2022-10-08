Menu
Katy Perry Takes Daughter Daisy, 2, To The Pumpkin Patch In Cute New Photos

October 7, 2022
Katy Perry and her 2-year-old daughter are ready for autumn! The “Firework” singer, 37, and her child with Orlando Bloom, 45, were seen poking around a pumpkin patch on Friday, October 7 in Los Angeles, in photos you can SEE HERE. Katy and her little Daisy looked content and happy as they tackled the requisite seasonal activity, with Katy rocking a brown shirt and pants and white ball cap, and her little one wearing a pumpkin-patch ready flannel top, tutu, and pink cowboy boots! Katy also completed her laid-back look with pink shades and simple earrings.

Katy Perry and daughterKaty Perry and her daughter during a previous outing to the beach (MEGA)

In a video, the pop icon could also be seen browsing through miniature white pumpkins as she chatted with an older child. Only a month and a half ago, little Daisy was seen happily vacationing with her parents on a yacht in Positano, Italy. Though Katy keeps her life as a mother intensely private, she has spoken out a few times on what it takes to make her relationship with her Lord Of The Rings star fiancé, 45, thrive. “Your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors,” Katy said during a May appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

“Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard.

