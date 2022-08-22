Menu
Katy Perry Rocks Black Swimsuit On Yacht Trip To Positano With Fiancé Orlando Bloom

August 22, 2022
“California Gurl” in Italy! Katy Perry stunned while going for a swim on Sunday, August 21. The Smile singer, 37, was spotted as she went for a dip with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katy looked beautiful as she floated in the ocean during her stay for the yacht vacation in Positano, Italy.

Katy looked absolutely gorgeous in a black, one-piece bathing suit. Aside from the swimsuit, she rocked a tight necklace with a heart-shaped charm on it, and she also sported a pair of sunglasses. She looked like she was enjoying swimming and floating in the clear water.

While Katy was beautiful in black, Orlando rocked an all-white outfit. He sported a long-sleeved swim shirt and short swim trunks. The Lord of the Rings star also wore a beige baseball cap. While he sported the shirt for much of the swim, a few other photos showed that he ditched the top to go shirtless on the pool deck for a bit.

Orlando and Katy have been dating since 2016, and they got engaged in 2019. While it’s not clear when they plan to tie the knot, they do have a daughter Daisy, who was born in August 2020. Their little girl will turn 2 on the 26th. Katy opened up about being open to having more kids in a recent interview with People.

