katie-holmes’-dating-history:-from-tom-cruise-marriage-&-jamie-foxx-to-bobby-wooten-iii

Katie Holmes is an actress who rose to fame when she appeared on Dawson’s Creek in 1998.

She was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012.

The beauty is reportedly now single, once again, as of Dec. 16, 2022.

Since the ’90s, Katie Holmes‘ romantic relationships have been a topic of fascination among the public. There was her on-set romance with Joshua Jackson while filming Dawson’s Creek, her heavily sensationalized marriage to Hollywood’s No. 1 action star, Tom Cruise, and her secretive relationship with A-list actor Jamie Foxx. And those haven’t been the only men to capture the heart of this brunette beauty, including her most recent boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33, who she reportedly split from in Dec. 2022.

Going in chronological order, we’re looking back at Katie’s biggest relationships — starting with Joshua and ending with her most current breakup! Katie is never single for long and based on the Batman Begins star’s impressive IMDb portfolio and good looks, we can see why.

Joshua Jackson Everett Collection/Columbia TriStar

There was real love behind the chemistry you saw between one of television’s most iconic couples, Joey (Katie) and Pacey (Joshua)! The co-stars eventually began dating after filming the earlier episodes of Dawson’s Creek together (the show premiered in Jan. 1998), but the relationship didn’t last for long.

While she didn’t name names, it was heavily implied that Katie was talking about Joshua when she told Rolling Stone in 1998, “I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year.

