katie-holmes-rocks-baggy-jeans-&-$4k-chanel-bag-while-out-walking-in-nyc:-photo

View gallery

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.

Katie Holmes looked gorgeous as she made her way through New York City on June 16, 2022 (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Katie appeared to be quite occupied by her phone on her walk. Perhaps, she was speaking to her new beau, Bobby Wooten III, to who she has been linked since April. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Alone Together on Tuesday, showing how serious they are.

Katie and the rising producer and musician are so into each other that Bobby even met Katie’s one child, Suri Cruise, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. According to an insider, 16-year-old Suri “absolutely approves” of her mom’s new love interest. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

» Read Full Article