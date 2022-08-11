Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe in Awkward TV Moment: Watch

August 11, 2022
kathy-hilton-confuses-lizzo-for-gabourey-sidibe-in-awkward-tv-moment:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

Lizzo arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. Arrivals - 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Singer, Lizzo seen arriving to celebrate her 35th birthday on a Party Bus with friends at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood.Pictured: LizzoRef: SPL5306047 270422 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Mr. Photoman / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Turkey Rights

Singer, Lizzo seen arriving to celebrate her 35th birthday on a Party Bus with friends at Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood. 26 Apr 2022 Pictured: Lizzo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA851693_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Sometimes, it’s okay just to say, “I don’t know.” Such a case was on display during the Wednesday (Aug. 10) edition of Watch What Happens Live, when Kathy Hilton joined her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff on the couch. During a segment called “Will Kathy Know Them?”, host Andy Cohen asked Kathy, 63, if she recognized certain famous people. When an image of Lizzo appeared, Andy, 54, asked Kathy if she recognized the “About Damn Time” singer. “I feel like I do,” said Kathy before asking, “Precious?”

This literally just happened (@misspettylamarr) 💀🫣 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/cQvqzjw5N9

— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 11, 2022

The crew on set broke out in laughter at Kathy suggesting Lizzo was Gabourey Sidibe, who starred as the character Precious in the 2009 film Precious: Based on the Novel’ Push’ by Sapphire. Kathy confusing Lizzo for Gabourey and referring to her by Gabourey’s character was a bit awkward, and Crystal tried to save her co-star. “She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious.” Kathy added, “That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me.” From there, Andy moved the segment along.

While Kathy may not have meant any deliberate malice in her confusion, the act of white people (and white institutions, like media outlets) misidentifying people of color is considered part of a cognitive problem called the cross-race effect – or the impression that people of a race other than your own all look the same,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

offset-arrested-on-instagram-live

Offset Arrested On Instagram Live

October 24, 2020
nene-leakes’-nemesis-yovanna-momplaisir-drops-diss-track

NeNe Leakes’ Nemesis Yovanna Momplaisir Drops Diss Track

May 26, 2020
the-trailer-for-joanna-gaines'-magnolia-table-is-just-so-aesthetically-pleasing

The Trailer For Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Is Just So Aesthetically Pleasing

December 23, 2020