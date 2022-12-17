Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Kids: Meet The Star’s Daughter Cassidy & Son Cody

December 17, 2022
kathie-lee-gifford’s-kids:-meet-the-star’s-daughter-cassidy-&-son-cody
Written by
0

View gallery

Frank Gifford, Cody Gifford, Cassidy Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford 'Scandalous' play opening night on Broadway, New York, America - 15 Nov 2012

Kathie Lee Gifford, Cody Gifford and Cassidy Gifford The 41st Annual Gracie Awards, Portraits, Los Angeles, America - 24 May 2016

Cassidy Gifford, Cody Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford Hallmark's Evening Gala, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jul 2018

Image Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com

  • Kathie Lee Gifford is a presenter, singer and songwriter who found fame as cohost of ‘Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee’ from 1985 to 2000
  • She shares two children with her late second husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015
  • Daughter Cassidy announced she is expecting her first child with her husband in Dec. 2022, as her brother Cody welcomed Kathie Lee’s first grandchild in June 2022

Kathie Lee Gifford just got an early Christmas present in the news of another grandchild on the way! The iconic TV host and singer’s daughter Cassidy announced she was pregnant on Dec. 17, 2022 and expecting her first child with husband Ben Wierda. Alongside a photo of three stocking hanging from a fireplace, Cassidy wrote on Instagram, “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5”

Cassidy, Cody and Kathie Lee Gifford pose together (Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

The bundle of joy’s impending arrival will mark the second grandchild for Kathie Lee as her son Cody welcomed his first child back in June 2022. Keep reading to find out more about Kathie Lee’s kids, below!

Cody

Kathie Lee first got married to Paul Johnson, a composer and publisher of Christian music, in 1976. Four years after she divorced Paul, the “My Heart Is Right” singer met sportscaster and former NFL player Frank Gifford and married him in 1986.

In March 1990, Kathie Lee and Frank welcomed their first child together,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

premiere-date-revealed-for-prince-harry-and-oprah-docuseries

Premiere Date Revealed For Prince Harry And Oprah Docuseries

May 10, 2021
stanley-the-giraffe-seized-as-evidence-at-malibu-wine-safaris

Stanley The Giraffe Seized As Evidence at Malibu Wine Safaris

March 20, 2021
nick-cannon-&-brittany-bell-bring-newborn-son-rise-messiah-to-son’s-basketball-game:-photos

Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Bring Newborn Son Rise Messiah To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos

October 14, 2022