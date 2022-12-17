kathie-lee-gifford’s-kids:-meet-the-star’s-daughter-cassidy-&-son-cody

View gallery

Kathie Lee Gifford is a presenter, singer and songwriter who found fame as cohost of ‘Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee’ from 1985 to 2000

She shares two children with her late second husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015

Daughter Cassidy announced she is expecting her first child with her husband in Dec. 2022, as her brother Cody welcomed Kathie Lee’s first grandchild in June 2022

Kathie Lee Gifford just got an early Christmas present in the news of another grandchild on the way! The iconic TV host and singer’s daughter Cassidy announced she was pregnant on Dec. 17, 2022 and expecting her first child with husband Ben Wierda. Alongside a photo of three stocking hanging from a fireplace, Cassidy wrote on Instagram, “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5”

Cassidy, Cody and Kathie Lee Gifford pose together (Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

The bundle of joy’s impending arrival will mark the second grandchild for Kathie Lee as her son Cody welcomed his first child back in June 2022. Keep reading to find out more about Kathie Lee’s kids, below!

Cody

Kathie Lee first got married to Paul Johnson, a composer and publisher of Christian music, in 1976. Four years after she divorced Paul, the “My Heart Is Right” singer met sportscaster and former NFL player Frank Gifford and married him in 1986.

In March 1990, Kathie Lee and Frank welcomed their first child together,

