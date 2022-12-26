Menu
Katharine McPhee Channels Cinderella In Blue Gown For Disney Christmas Special: Photo

December 26, 2022
DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE – Disney’s annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/7:00-9:00 a.m. PST), on ABC. (Disney/Matt Stroshane) KATHARINE MCPHEE, DAVID FOSTER

Image Credit: Disney/Matt Stroshane

Katharine McPhee certainly isn’t hiding her joy after marrying music icon David Foster! The stunning new mom, 38, was seen in a sweeping blue gown alongside David, 73, for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special that aired on ABC and streamed via Hulu on Christmas morning! Standing in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Florida, the former American Idol alum was grace defined in the blue off the shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and beaded details.

Katharine McPhee and David FosterKatharine McPhee and David Foster (Disney/Matt Stroshane)

She pulled her hair back into a chic updo, finishing the look with jeweled dangling earrings and a gorgeous makeup palette in pink tones. Her husband wore a classic black tuxedo with bowtie and placed his hand on her shoulder in the romantic shot.  Both smiled gently for the regal snap.

The gorgeous vocalist also took to Instagram on December 25 to share pics from her sunny onstage performance with David in a joint post. The famed musical duo previously performed during ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on November 27, giving a festive performance of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Katharine sang, while David accompanied on the piano.

The couple have been electrifying audiences with their live performances for years now. After meeting all the way back in 2006 on the set of American Idol, the musical talents married in a lavish London ceremony in June of 2019. They welcomed son named Rennie,

