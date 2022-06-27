kate-spade-surprise-1-day-sale:-all-bags,-jewelry-&-more-are-an-extra-20%-off-with-deals-starting-at-$5

Kate Spade

If you’re a fan of Kate Spade styles, drop what you’re doing and head over to Kate Spade Surprise ASAP. They’re having a rare sitewide sale you don’t want to miss. In fact, the sale lasts for one day only!

Kate Spade Surprise is one of our go-to sources for scoring chic designer bags at a discount since everything on site is up to 75% off. That even includes their super playful and unique novelty collection and new arrivals. In addition to their everyday discounts, they also have a Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day, where you can score additional savings on top of already reduced prices.

Typically, their 24-Hour Deal of the Day is limited to one particular bag, style or collection. But today—and today only!—they’ve expanded their 24-hour deal to include the entire site. That means everything on site is not only up to is 75% off, it’s an additional 20% off on top of that. All you have to do is enter the code SURPRISE20 at checkout to receive your discount.

With an additional discount like that, you’re bound to see some jaw-dropping prices. In fact, prices start at just $5 for patches you can use to customize your purses or clothes, jewelry and other accessories start at $15, and bags (like the $259 Bing Cherry Wallet on Chain) start at $55.

