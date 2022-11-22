kate-spade-sale-last-day:-get-a-$178-bag-for-$75-and-more-deals

Kate Spade

If you’re looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you’ll find the perfect option from Kate Spade. The Black Friday deals are already here with some major discounts on the most sought-after styles.

You can save 50% on select full-price styles from Kate Spade when you use the promo code BFPREVIEW at checkout. Use that same promo code to get an EXTRA 30% discount on Kate Spade sale styles. Score this $178 Nylon shoulder bag for just $75 or get a $178 belt bag at an $88 price point. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves. Hurry up! Today’s the last day for these discounts.

Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade is famous for stunning nylon handbags. This small shoulder bag has been a shopper’s favorite since 1993. This new version gives a nod to that iconic style with a modern update. You can get this bag in pink, burgundy, red, and green.

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Belt Bag

Wear this as a belt bag,

