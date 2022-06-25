kate-spade-extra-40%-off-clearance-sale:-score-outlet-level-savings-on-bags-&-more-starting-at-just-$8

Kate Spade

If you love a good bargain like we do, chances are, you may find yourself browsing through Kate Spade Surprise more than you do Kate Spade’s main site. After all, everything is up to 75% off. Plus, their Deals of the Day (like today’s $59 deal on $300 crossbody bags!) are just way too good to pass up. But today, Kate Spade is having a huge sale where you can score discounts so good, you’ll think you’re shopping at an outlet.

The Kate Spade End of Season Sale is happening now, and they just made their extra 30% off clearance sale an extra 40% off! That means you can score even more under $100 finds than we initially brought you when the sale first dropped. Plus, they added so many new styles to the sale including the perfect-for-summer Striped Medium Market Tote and the trendy Buddie Straw Tote.

There are hundreds of items on sale right now, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye. Plus, that extra 40% off discount just can’t be beat especially since Kate Spade’s main site rarely ever drops major sales like this.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles and deals from Kate Spade’s End of Season Sale. Check those out below.

