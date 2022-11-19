Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals: Get a $178 Bag for $75 and More

November 19, 2022
kate-spade-early-black-friday-deals:-get-a-$178-bag-for-$75-and-more
Written by
0

Kate Spade Black Friday DealsKate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you’re looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you’ll find the perfect option from Kate Spade. The Black Friday deals are already here with some major discounts on the most sought-after styles.

You can save 50% on select full-price styles from Kate Spade when you use the promo code BFPREVIEW at checkout. Use that same promo code to get an EXTRA 30% discount on Kate Spade sale styles. Score this $178 Nylon shoulder bag for just $75 or get a $178 belt bag at an $88 price point. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves.

Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade is famous for stunning nylon handbags. This small shoulder bag has been a shopper’s favorite since 1993. This new version gives a nod to that iconic style with a modern update. You can get this bag in pink, burgundy, red, and green.

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Belt Bag

Wear this as a belt bag,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

john-travolta-“so-proud”-of-daughter-ella's-new-york-fashion-week-debut

John Travolta “So Proud” of Daughter Ella's New York Fashion Week Debut

September 17, 2022
live-updates-from-the-2020-republican-national-convention

Live Updates From The 2020 Republican National Convention

August 25, 2020
kendall-jenner-implies-she's-banging-nba's-devin-booker

Kendall Jenner Implies She's Banging NBA's Devin Booker

April 30, 2020