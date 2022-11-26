Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $79

November 26, 2022
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you’re just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. If you’re looking for a spacious bag, there’s a 24-hour flash sale on a top-selling Kate Spade style, the Schuyler Medium Tote. 

The Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your laptop, a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It’s a high-quality bag that I have in many colors.  Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it’s $79. A cute, useful bag that’s actually affordable? Yep, that’s an immediate “add to cart” situation.

It’s on sale in three colorways, black, light pink, and green. Plus, there’s a black floral print. And, if you really want to go all out, the matching wallet is on sale for just $49 today only (normally $229).

If this sounds like the bag you’ve been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won’t be here tomorrow.

