Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

October 17, 2022
kate-spade-24-hour-flash-deal:-get-this-$300-crossbody-bag-for-just-$59
Written by
0

Kate Spade Crossbody Bag

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When someone asks why you have “so many bags,” they just don’t get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you’re going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don’t need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It’s all about the options, right? And, of course, we can’t forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren’t blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you’re in luck because there’s a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.

You can get the Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $300, but there’s a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 80% discount is just too good to pass up, right?

Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody

Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in seven stunning colorways: brown, beige, blue, mint, pink, yellow, and black. It has an interior pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your small essentials like your keys.

If you need a little more convincing before you shop,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

britney-spears’-son-jayden,-15,-says-mom-posts-on-instagram-‘for-attention’:-‘i-hope-she-stops’

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 15, Says Mom Posts On Instagram ‘For Attention’: ‘I Hope She Stops’

September 2, 2022
these-are-the-fall-2022-nail-trends-celebrity-manicurists-predict-will-be-your-new-obsession

These Are the Fall 2022 Nail Trends Celebrity Manicurists Predict Will Be Your New Obsession

October 12, 2022
here's-the-gwyneth-paltrow-question-that-stumped-jeopardy!-contestants

Here's the Gwyneth Paltrow Question That Stumped Jeopardy! Contestants

March 11, 2021