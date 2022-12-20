kate-moss-channels-her-iconic-’90s-pink-hair-for-sexy-new-marc-jacobs-campaign:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Harley Weir/Marc Jacobs

Kate Moss is constantly making a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in a new Marc Jacobs campaign. The 48-year-old rocked bright pink hair for the new Marc Jacobs Resort 2022/2023 campaign which she first rocked over 20 years ago. In the photoshoot, Kate’s neon pink hair was down and pin-straight while parted to the side and she styled her new hairstyle with a slew of sexy outfits.

Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs. (Harley Weir/Marc Jacobs) Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs. (Harley Weir/Marc Jacobs)

Kate has collaborated with Marc Jacobs for over 20 years and she first landed a gig with the brand in the Marc Jacobs Fall 2000 campaign. For this campaign, Kate rocked a long-sleeve black and gray top with long black leather gloves and no pants. In the photo, she sat on the floor with her long legs on full display styled with sheer black knee-high socks, sky-high black leather Kiki boots from Marc Jacobs Runway, and a new gray purse – The Bucket Bag.

Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs. (Harley Weir/Marc Jacobs)

In another photo, Kate looked stunning as she was photographed from the side wearing a pair of super baggy light-wash jeans with a black spaghetti-strap tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a pale pink leather purse and her pink hair slicked back at the top while the rest graced her back while straight. Another photo pictured Kate sitting on a glass coffee table while wearing embroidered light-wash baggy jeans with a matching denim jacket.

