Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth By Wearing Her Pearl Necklace To State Reception

September 17, 2022
Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II at a state reception. The newly minted Princess of Wales, 40, wore one of the late monarch’s pearl necklaces as she met with Governor Generals from the commonwealth countries, who serve as the Queen’s representatives in places like Australia and Canada. She paired the recognizable three-stand necklace with a pair of pearl earrings, which also belonged to the Queen at the event, held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The necklace was regularly worn by Her Majesty, and was known to be one of her go-to pieces. “She wasn’t interested in material things at all. She wore the same pearl necklace every day,” the Queen’s former assistant private secretary Sam Cohen told People of the piece in question.

Kate has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who passed away of the age 96, all week. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Queen’s diamond and pearl leaf brooch and on Friday, she rocked a pair of pearl earrings which appear to be the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Pearl Earrings.

Notably, pearls are highly associated with mourning and the Royal Family thanks to Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years from 1837–1901. Victoria wore pearls and black clothing exclusively after the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert died in 1861.

