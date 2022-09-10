Menu
Kate Middleton Debuts Blonde Highlight Makeover As She Greets Well Wishers In Windsor: Photos

September 10, 2022
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894272_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales Prince WIllian and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894302_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Kate Middleton, 40, showed off a new hair color when she surprised well wishers in Windsor by stepping out to visit the tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday. The new Princess of Wales was joined by her husband Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales, and her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as she donned a black dress and much lighter locks. She also wore black heels as she admired the love the public left behind for the queen, who died in Scotland at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

Kate MiddletonKate Middleton with her new blonde highlights. (Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Kate’s new hair color is quite different from her darker brown tresses she previously had. It’s unclear when she had the new shade done, but her latest outing is the first one she’s had since officially becoming the new Princess of Wales after William’s father became King Charles III following the queen’s passing. Like Kate, Meghan also wore a black dress, to signify the 10-month mourning period, as brothers William and Harry both wore classic suits and ties.

Kate MiddletonKate Middleton greeting well wishers in Windsor with her new blonde hair. ( Kirsty O’Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA)

The outing also marks a show of unity between the two couples after they previously made headlines for reportedly having tension. William was the one to invite Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for the public appearance, according to Buckingham Palace, even though they weren’t expected to be there.

