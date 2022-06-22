kate-hudson-models-tiny-white-bikini-before-slipping-into-a-sexy-lbd:-video

View gallery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson is heating up her Instagram page. The 43-year-old actress took to the platform on June 21 to promote the high fashion shoe brand Stuart Weitzman and she flaunted her fit figure while doing it. The toned mother of three showcased the versatility of a pair of heels by the brand by showing followers how to wear them in a “summer quick change”, which consisted of switching the shoes from a poolside look to pairing them with a little black dress. It also meant starting off in a bikini, which revealed the Something Borrowed actress’ solid abs and strong legs.

In the first part of the video, Kate posed in a white bikini, which consisted of high-waisted bottoms and a strapped top. She leaned against a white wall as natural light hit her right side, sticking out her legs to elongate them. She posed in a strappy silver heel by Stuart Weitzman which had two sparkling bows fastened across the top of her feet.

The second part of the video featured Kate switching over the look to nighttime, so she playfully stepped into a gorgeous black dress that clung to her famous frame beautifully. After she put the dress on, she playfully smiled at and away from the camera before taking it off to reveal her glowing skin underneath once more. “From bikini to LBD. Perfect shoe for a summer quick change,” Kate captioned the fun video.

It’s clear the Fool’s Gold actress takes care of her body, and she’s even brought fans into some of her workout routines.

» Read Full Article