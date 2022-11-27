kanye-west-wears-‘ye24’-campaign-gear-after-dinner-with-white-supremacist-nick-fuentes-&-donald-trump

View gallery

Kanye West wasted no time in promoting his 2024 run for president as he was spotted rocking “Ye24″ gear while visiting a church in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 26. The “Famous” rapper, who lost billions after businesses cut ties with him for making antisemitic remarks, donned a black, orange and white wind breaker with the hood up as he kept a dour look on his face arriving at the church.

The outing comes only a few days after Kanye was condemned for his visit to Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday, where he dined with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and Donald Trump. While Kim Kardashian’s ex made headlines for asking Trump to be his running mate at the gathering, which he revealed in a tweet, it was the company he kept with Fuentes that drew the most criticism for both himself and for the former President.

“We strongly condemn the virulent antisemitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them,” Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told The Washington Post on Friday.

Even some of Trump’s usual allies spoke out against the meeting. David M. Friedman, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Israel, did not hold back when he slammed his former boss, tweeting that the 45th president was “better than this.” He added, “Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable.

