Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoo With Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy In New Instagram Photo

August 10, 2022
“We Here Forever Technically.” That’s what it now reads on the arms of Steve Lacy, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye “Ye” West, according to the photo that L.A.-based tattoo artist Mez Afram posted in the early hours of Aug. 9. In the snap, Steve, 24, Uzi, 27, and Ye, 45, pose with their arms outstretched in front of the mirror while Mez, sporting wrap-around YZYGAP sunglasses, takes the photo. Steve, who modeled the YZYGAP sunglasses on his Instagram, shared the image to his Instagram, along with clarification as to what the text reads.

Steve – who just dropped the critically acclaimed Gemini Rights—was part of Ye’s Donda countdown livestream event in 2021, telling GQ that the experience “was cool, it was cool.” However, Lil Uzi Vert and Ye haven’t been the closest in the past, according to All Hip-Hop. The two have clashed, with Uzi saying in 2020 that Ye “ain’t f-ckin’ with [him]” after someone accused Uzi of being mad that he was left off Donda. In 2021, Uzi called Ye a “fake pastor.” Uzi allegedly mocked Donda in a group chat message, saying that the album’s list of features “sounds like the all-star game.” It seems that Ye and Uzi buried the hatchet.

The same can’t be said of Ye and Pete Davidson. Following the news that Pete, 28, and Kim Kardashian had called it quits, Ye returned to Instagram with a mockup of a New York Times front page that proclaimed,

