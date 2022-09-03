Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kanye West Says He Had A ‘Good Meeting’ With Kim Kardashian About Kids Schools

September 3, 2022
kanye-west-says-he-had-a-‘good-meeting’-with-kim-kardashian-about-kids-schools
Written by
0

View gallery

(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 21: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'See' held at the Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage, Westwood, United States - 12 Jan 2022

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini 52nd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018

Sylvester Stallone (l) and Jennifer Flavin Arrive For the 88th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood California Usa 28 February 2016 the Oscars Are Presented For Outstanding Individual Or Collective Efforts in 24 Categories in Filmmaking United States Hollywood Usa Academy Awards 2016 - Feb 2016

Image Credit: Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutter

Kanye West, 45, says that he was able to talk to ex Kim Kardashian, 41, about the where their kids should attend school. “Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post,” the Yeezy rapper began in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools,” he then added, captioning an image of Kid Cudi, who is a former friend of his.

Kanye West says he met with wife Kim Kardashian about where their kids will attend school. (Instagram/Kanye West)

The latest update comes after back-to-back rants about where the former couple’s four kids North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, are attending school. Kanye revealed on Sept. 1 that he’s not happy with the current Los Angeles area private school that North and Saint are apparently enrolled, and would prefer them to be at his newly opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley. The school officially opened in early 2022 and is named for his late mother Donda West, who was a university professor.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021. (Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“My kids going to Donda,” Kanye wrote on Sept. 1. “Charlemagne the God and Kris [Jenner] Get Your motherf***ing popcorn,” he then said with multiple follow-up posts over a two-hour span. “I’m the kids father,” he also declared, also sharing an alleged text message exchange with Kim. “we need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school Why you get say say [sic] Cuz you half white?” he apparently said to her,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

mark-hampton:-5-things-about-christina-ricci’s-new-husband-who-she’s-expecting-a-baby-with

Mark Hampton: 5 Things About Christina Ricci’s New Husband Who She’s Expecting A Baby With

October 10, 2021
kylie-jenner-shows-off-ice-blonde-hair-while-lounging-in-lacy-gucci-nightgown:-‘she’s-back’

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Ice Blonde Hair While Lounging In Lacy Gucci Nightgown: ‘She’s Back’

June 28, 2020
why-kim-kardashian-knew-filing-for-divorce-from-kanye-west-“had-to-be-done”

Why Kim Kardashian Knew Filing for Divorce from Kanye West “Had to Be Done”

May 12, 2022