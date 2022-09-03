kanye-west-says-he-had-a-‘good-meeting’-with-kim-kardashian-about-kids-schools

View gallery

Image Credit: Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutter

Kanye West, 45, says that he was able to talk to ex Kim Kardashian, 41, about the where their kids should attend school. “Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post,” the Yeezy rapper began in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools,” he then added, captioning an image of Kid Cudi, who is a former friend of his.

Kanye West says he met with wife Kim Kardashian about where their kids will attend school. (Instagram/Kanye West)

The latest update comes after back-to-back rants about where the former couple’s four kids North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, are attending school. Kanye revealed on Sept. 1 that he’s not happy with the current Los Angeles area private school that North and Saint are apparently enrolled, and would prefer them to be at his newly opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley. The school officially opened in early 2022 and is named for his late mother Donda West, who was a university professor.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021. (Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“My kids going to Donda,” Kanye wrote on Sept. 1. “Charlemagne the God and Kris [Jenner] Get Your motherf***ing popcorn,” he then said with multiple follow-up posts over a two-hour span. “I’m the kids father,” he also declared, also sharing an alleged text message exchange with Kim. “we need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school Why you get say say [sic] Cuz you half white?” he apparently said to her,

