kanye-west-defends-wearing-‘white-lives-matter’-shirt-in-tucker-carlson-interview:-watch

Kanye West, 45, has defended wearing his shocking “White Lives Matter” shirt in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, 53. “I do certain things from a feeling,” he said during the sit down that aired on Thursday, Oct 6. “I just channel the energy, it just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” he said, explaining that his dad Ray West, 73, found the shirt humorous.

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of wearing it was funny. And I said ‘Dad why do you think it’s funny?’ And he said ‘just a black man stating the obvious’,” Kanye — who legally goes by Ye — also said on Fox News. Prior to the interview, Ye shared a video on his Instagram, which showed Tucker trying on his latest design of boots.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the “Highlights” rapper caused a firestorm of controversy when he and right-wing TV host Candace Owens, 33, were photographed wearing t-shirts that read “White Lives Matter” at his Yeezy season 9 fashion event at Paris Fashion Week. Aside from proudly boasting the racist message on his attire with Candace, Kanye also decided to dress several of his models walking the runway at the event in the shirts, which did not sit well with the fashion community. After several days of battling on his Instagram against the mountain of criticism, Ye jetted back to L.A. for the interview.

“The answer to why I wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is — they do.

