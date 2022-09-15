kanye-west-officially-ends-gap-&-yeezy’s-2-year-partnership-after-public-feud

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gap Inc. will no longer be in partnership with Kanye West. Kanye’s attorneys notified Gap on the morning of Sept. 15 that YEEZY LLC is ending their 2-year partnership for failing to drop contracted YEEZY Gap clothing items and not opening promised brick-and-mortar stores, according to The New York Times. According to the publication, the 45-year-old Grammy winner sent Gap a breach-of-contract notice in August. Gap replied two weeks later, but Ye was not happy with the response or their partnership and felt “Gap left him no choice but to terminate their agreement,” according to his lawyer, Nicholas Gravante Jr. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye’s representatives for comment on the matter but did not receive an immediate response.

In an email sent to Gap employees by Gap’s president, Mark Breitbardthat, that was obtained by The Times, the company acknowledged the issues with YEEZY and the end of the partnership. “While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with YEEZY Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” he wrote. “And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

Kanye West is ending his partnership with Gap and plans to do business on his own (Photo: Shutterstock)

The news comes shortly after the rapper blasted Gap for ripping off his Balenciaga designs. “Gap held a meeting about me without me?” Ye wrote in a since-deleted post to Instagram in late August, agreeing with a fan’s direct message that accused the retailer of stealing the Balenciaga designs,

