‘kardashians’:-kim-laughs-as-kanye-disses-her-outfits-&-says-he’ll-‘always-be-family’

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian represented Prada while attending Milan Fashion Week in Feb. 2022, and it was documented on the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians. While Kim was preparing one of her Prada look, she got a text from her ex, Kanye West, which she showed to longtime friend, Tracy Romulus. “Look what Kanye texted me: ‘No white glasses, better make security wear black, the orange look made me so mad. Would’ve went to jail before I went out in that,’” Kim read. She laughed as she showed Tracy the message, even though it clearly mocked her outfit choices.

In a confessional, Kim explained why she had such a lighthearted reaction to Kanye’s text. “While we’re in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home. He can’t help himself,” she laughed. “We can laugh about things we like an don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family. I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you’ve been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine!’”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the VMAs. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

After splitting from Kanye in Feb. 2021, Kim began to branch out on her own in fashion and develop her own sense of style. She landed a Vogue cover, posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and shot a campaign for Balenciaga during the first season of The Kardashians.

