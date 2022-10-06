Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘Kardashians’: Kim Laughs As Kanye Disses Her Outfits & Says He’ll ‘Always Be Family’

October 6, 2022
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian represented Prada while attending Milan Fashion Week in Feb. 2022, and it was documented on the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians. While Kim was preparing one of her Prada look, she got a text from her ex, Kanye West, which she showed to longtime friend, Tracy Romulus. “Look what Kanye texted me: ‘No white glasses, better make security wear black, the orange look made me so mad. Would’ve went to jail before I went out in that,’” Kim read. She laughed as she showed Tracy the message, even though it clearly mocked her outfit choices.

In a confessional, Kim explained why she had such a lighthearted reaction to Kanye’s text. “While we’re in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home. He can’t help himself,” she laughed. “We can laugh about things we like an  don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family. I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you’ve been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine!’”

kim kardahian kanye westKim Kardashian and Kanye West at the VMAs. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

After splitting from Kanye in Feb. 2021, Kim began to branch out on her own in fashion and develop her own sense of style. She landed a Vogue cover, posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and shot a campaign for Balenciaga during the first season of The Kardashians.

