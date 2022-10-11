Menu
Kanye West Seen On Movie Date With Model Juliana Nalu, 24, After Anti-Semitic Tweets: Photos

October 10, 2022
Kanye West Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring Day, Chicago, USA - 20 Sep 2016

Singer Kanye West poses on a rooftop in the SOHO section of New York MUSIC KANYE WEST, NEW YORK, USA

Kanye West 47TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 13 FEB 2005

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, 45, is moving on from his ex, Kim Kardashian! He was spotted on a movie theater date with model Juliana Nalu, 24, after tweeting anti-Semitic content on Oct. 8 (see the photos HERE). While on the date with the Brazilian model, the Yeezy designer opted for a monochromatic black look that featured knee-high boots, pants, and an oversized denim jacket.

yeKanye West was spotted on a date with model Juliana Nalu on Oct. 8. (Shutterstock)

Juliana, who has been spotted with Kanye a few times, according to Page Six, looked extremely stylish in a black and white ensemble. The 24-year-old rocked black pump boots, black trousers, and a black and white jacket as she held onto Ye’s arm. Notably, she also wore the Grammy winner’s now-famous black 2024 baseball cap. He shared a photo of the hat on Twitter on Oct. 7 with the caption, “2024.” Juliana then posted a photo of herself wearing the same hat via Instagram on Oct. 10, she captioned the post, “lemme get my grillz right.”

Two days after the movie rendezvous, Juliana took to Twitter to retweet one of her date night looks with the “Flashing Lights” singer. She captioned the photo of the new couple with a single black heart emoji. In the photos, the father-of-four appeared to have gotten a haircut and shaved off the long beard that he rocked during his famous interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

