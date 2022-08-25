kane-brown’s-wife:-all-about-katelyn-jae-brown-&-the-vma-performer’s-beautiful-family

View gallery

Image Credit: Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock

Kane Brown has been happily married to his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, since October 2018. Katelyn, who was born on June 30, 1992 and is 28 years old, has attended dozens of red carpet events with the country star. Kane released his debut album in 2016 and quickly rose to fame the following year by collaborating with Lauren Alaina on the track “What Ifs.” His subsequent single, “Heaven,” also quickly climbed the charts.

Since then, Kane has released a number of hit songs, and dropped his second album, Experiment, in 2018, along with an EP in 2020. He’s also won an ACM Award, as well as various CMT Music Awards and American Music Awards. Kane is also scheduled to make his debut at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28, when he performs a single from his new album Different Man. At the end of the day, though, Kane is also a family man, as he and Katelyn have started a beautiful family of their own. Learn more about the pair’s relationship, daughters and more below!

Kane and Katelyn Brown at the ACM Awards. (Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock) What Does Kane Brown’s Wife Do For A Living?

Katelyn is actually in the music industry herself. When she was waitlisted at Berklee College of Music, she attended West Chester University for one year before dropping out. Katelyn began pursuing a career as a singer, and even had a management deal. When she met Kane, she put her own music career on hold to tour with the country superstar.

