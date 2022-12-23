kaley-cuoco-snuggles-with-tom-pelphrey-in-adorable-new-maternity-photo-shoot

View gallery

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look very excited to become parents! The comedic actress, 37, shared a series of cute maternity photos on her Instagram page with herself and the Ozark actor, 40, getting really cozy together. The pair had plenty of smiles and looked like they shared lots of laughs together during the shoot by photographer Claud Craig.

In the first photo, Tom sweetly kissed Kaley’s baby bump, as she made a similar kissy face, while facing the camera. In the other photos, Tom wrapped his arms around Kaley as she snuggled up to him. They both looked like they were sharing a sweet moment with lots of laughs. The Big Bang Theory star shared a few more shots from the shoot on her Instagram Story, including her and Tom holding hands and larger shots with family members. Tom shared a few more shots of the couple that were seemingly taken the same day on his Instagram.

Kaley sported a brown skirt with a series of many different types of flowers printed all over it, of so many different colors. The dress showed off her baby bump for plenty of cute photo-ops. She also rocked a beige sweater and matching shoes. Tom rocked a light, grayish blue sweater and black jeans for the shoot.

Kaley smiles as she cozies up to Tom. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The couple announced that Kaley was pregnant with a baby girl in an Instagram post on October 11. The 8 Simple Rules alum has shown off her baby bump while out and about with Tom.

