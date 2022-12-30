kaia-gerber-wears-green-bikini-top-with-bf-austin-butler-on-vacation:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, and runway model Kaia Gerber, 21, proved they are couple goals while on an end-of-the-year vacation with the bombshell’s family on Dec. 29. The 21-year-old stunned in a green bikini top complete with a patterned skirt while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the Hollywood hunk. She styled the beach look with a pair of on-trend black sunglasses and showed off her back tattoos in the sexy outfit.

Kaia Gerber rocks green bikini in Cabo with Austin Butler. (Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com)

Austin, for his part, kept his look casual with a blue t-shirt and black swim trunks. In addition, he accessorized with a navy blue baseball cap, a gold bracelet, and a ring on his right ring finger. Kaia and her beau were also spotted with her mom, Cindy Crawford, 56, and her husband, Rande Gerber, 60. The brunette beauty’s brother, Presley Gerber, 23, was also spotted along with a mystery woman.

While on their family holiday, Cindy’s only daughter also rocked a brown cheeky bikini while she packed on the PDA with Austin, per The Daily Mail. For her second look, Kaia wore a brown string bikini top and paired it with a cheeky bottom that showed off her backside. The starlet let her brunette tresses flow in natural waves while she soaked up the sun with her 31-year-old love. In addition, Kaia and Austin were spotted holding hands and even made out in the back of a golf cart while her parents drove them around.

