Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless For 1st Show Since Facial Paralysis: Watch

August 13, 2022
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber 'My World' tour in concert at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, America - 14 Nov 2010

Justin Bieber NBC 'Today Show' Toyota Concert Series, New York, America - 23 Nov 2011

Image Credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber proved the ultimate showman by jumping right back on stage as soon as he recovered from his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused the pop star to suffer facial paralysis. The “Sorry” singer wowed the audience in Budapest on Friday, August 12  during one of his first performances returning to his tour since had had to cancel 14 dates following the diagnosis. Going shirtless and rocking a baseball hat and shorts, Justin looked to be in great form! Watch video below!

Video of Justin Bieber Performing “Love Yourself” at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary! (August 12) #JusticeTourBudapest

🎥: -forgacsmark- #JustinBieber #JusticeWorldTour #Sziget2022 pic.twitter.com/UNTogja9TK

— Justin bieber fan Account (@mansswg) August 13, 2022

The global superstar not only has the support of fans to help him return to the stage– but his wife Hailey Bieber has his back as well! The supermodel shared an encouraging message after her hubby revealed he is suffering from the disease. Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding “I love u baby.”

In Justin’s three-minute clip, the “Sorry” hitmaker explained how the right side of his face was unable to move. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

