Celebrities / Celebrity News

Julie Chrisley Admits She’s ‘Worried’ About Being ‘Separated’ From Todd During Prison Sentences

January 6, 2023
View gallery

Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley The 52nd ACM Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 02 Apr 2017

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST --

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network)

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Julie Chrisley admitted to being afraid to begin her prison sentence, where she’ll be separated from her husband Todd during a discussion on the Chrisley Confessions podcast, released on Wednesday, January 4. Julie, 49, opened up to her son Chase’s fiancée Emmy Medders about some of her worries during the episode.

Julie brought up her worries about being separated from Todd, 53, while speaking about Emmy’s father’s battle with ALS. The Chrisley Knows Best star spoke about how she and Todd being split up during their prison sentences was so different from what Emmy’s parents were going through. “It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again this side of heaven,” she said. “I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing.”

Julie opened up about her fears about being separated from Todd on her podcast. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the discussion, Julie spoke about how her separation from Todd was very different from what Emmy’s parents are going through. “There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated,” she said. “There’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever.”

Todd and Julie were both sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty of bank fraud in June. Both of the Chrisleys are scheduled to begin serving their sentences in a minimum security prison on January 17.

