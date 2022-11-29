julie-chrisley-said-she-never-‘intentionally-tried’-to-do-anything-wrong-days-before-sentencing:-listen

View gallery

Image Credit: shutterstock

Disgraced reality star Julie Chrisley, 49, didn’t think she was doing anything wrong as she and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, applied for loans they knew they could not pay back and failed to pay their taxes between 2008 to 2016, according to her appearance on her daughter Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie stated on the podcast — which was recorded before her Nov. 21 sentencing. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now.”

She then went on to seemingly admit both her guilt and innocence to her 25-year-old daughter. “I know what I’ve done. More important, I know what I haven’t done,” she cryptically stated. Regardless of what she may or may not have done, Julie is well aware of what her future holds and noted that she gets by with the mantra, “God will break you down just so he can bless you.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley will report for their prison time in Jan. 2023 (Photo: Shutterstock)

As fans know, Julie and her real estate mogul husband received a combined 19 years behind bars for their tax evasion and fraud case on Monday, Nov. 21 after being found guilty in June. Todd received a 12-year sentence and was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud,

